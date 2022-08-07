Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

