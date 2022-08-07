Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

