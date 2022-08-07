Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $638.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

