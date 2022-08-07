Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.44 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

