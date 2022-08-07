Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.53 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

