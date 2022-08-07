Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.14.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

