Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,392.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,024.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $737.27 and a 200 day moving average of $923.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

