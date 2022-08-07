Barclays Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $74.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $12,163,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $10,636,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

