Barclays Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

