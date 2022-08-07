Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 9.7 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.42.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

