Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

