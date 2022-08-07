Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 202,018 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,770,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,877,794.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

OWL stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

