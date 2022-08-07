BMO Capital Markets Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $132.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.38.

Entergy stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

