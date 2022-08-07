BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

