Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT at $1,483.33

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.