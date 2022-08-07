Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $29.17

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 737,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.29 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

