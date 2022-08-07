Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $39.78

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $904.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $57,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

