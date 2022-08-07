BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after buying an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

