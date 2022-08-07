Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,954.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.02) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.64) to GBX 1,736 ($21.27) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4234 dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

