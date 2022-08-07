Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.00 ($18.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

