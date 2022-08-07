California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 499,052 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 499,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Vonage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 872.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

