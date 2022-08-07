California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE:ADC opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $79.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

