Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $55.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

EVH opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

