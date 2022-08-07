Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $55.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.
Evolent Health Price Performance
EVH opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
