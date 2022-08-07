Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.