Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.20.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

TSE:GOOS opened at C$25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

