Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

