Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343,591 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

