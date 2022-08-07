Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $5,324,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

