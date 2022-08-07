Carillion (LON:CLLN) Shares Down 0.5%

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.17). 15,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 15,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.27 ($0.17).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.20.

About Carillion

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

