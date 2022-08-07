Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

