Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cepton has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

