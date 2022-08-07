Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cepton Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cepton has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
