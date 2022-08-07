Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 99 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

EQIX opened at $697.51 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

