Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

