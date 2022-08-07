Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $667,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

