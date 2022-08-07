Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($50.24) to GBX 4,300 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.04) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

