Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.38. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.