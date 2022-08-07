Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

