Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $57,279,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

