Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.