Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

