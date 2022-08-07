Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

