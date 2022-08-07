Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 558,949 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,894,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,020,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,306,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

