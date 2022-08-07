Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

