Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

