Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

AZO opened at $2,195.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,032.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.