Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$8.44. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 254,935 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$883.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

