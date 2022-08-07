Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

