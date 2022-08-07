Christine Gebski Sells 3,357 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Repligen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

