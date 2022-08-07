Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

