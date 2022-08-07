Citigroup Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $40.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.